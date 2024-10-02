Tripura mulls introducing app cab services at Agartala airport

Agartala, Oct 2 (PTI) Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Wednesday said the government is planning to introduce app cab services to and fro the MBB Airport here to provide comfortable and cost-effective journeys to the passengers.

Currently, the prepaid taxi and auto services are available from the northeastern state’s lone airport.

"The Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) airport now registers a total of 4,000 passenger footfall daily. Although prepaid taxis and autos are available, the government plans to introduce Ola or Uber cab services at the airport," the minister said at a programme at the airport.

"The existing facility could not give services at par with Ola or Uber and that’s the reason behind the government’s plan," he said.

Allaying local transporters’ apprehension over their business, Chowdhury assured the government would do nothing that would hamper the interest of the existing services.

Chowdhury also urged the taxi operators not to leave the airport until the last flight lands at the airport to ensure the best possible services to the passengers.

Asserting that almost all the airports have app cab services except the MBB airport, the minister said that the international flight services from Agartala to Chittagong in Bangladesh may be delayed but will certainly be introduced in future. PTI PS SBN SBN