Tripura Muslim body demands immediate stop to incidents of disrespect to Indian flag in Bangladesh

Agartala, Dec 5 (PTI) The Tripura Gousia Samity, a Muslim organisation in the northeastern state, on Thursday demanded an immediate stop to incidents of disrespect to the Indian national flag in neighbouring Bangladesh.

"We are anxiously witnessing the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh for the past few months. People who believe in Sanatan Dharma are being continuously oppressed there. Their properties are being burnt. It is highly condemnable," Abdul Barik, president of Tripura Gausia Samity, told reporters here.

"It is heart-wrenching to see our national flag being disrespected in Bangladesh. We want an immediate stop to such incidents and seek clarification on videos showing such incidents," he added.

Barik said the organisation has submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate of West Tripura, addressing the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, seeking immediate remedial measures in the neighbouring country. PTI PS ACD