Tripura now 'land-linked', pacts with outlawed groups brought peace: Shah

Agartala, Feb 5 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asserted that Tripura has become 'land-linked' from being landlocked and pacts with outlawed groups have brought peace and prosperity to the northeastern state.

Virtually addressing from New Delhi an appointment letter distribution programme of the Tripura government in Agartala, Shah asserted that the BJP-led coalition government in the state has achieved more in the last seven years than what Congress and communists (Left Front) did during several decades of their rule.

"Three pacts with outlawed groups in the last 10 years have brought peace and prosperity to Tripura," he said.

"The state was once landlocked but now, under the BJP rule, it has become 'land-linked', with development taking the centre-stage in the last seven years," he said.

BJP leaders have been asserting that there has been improvement in land, air and rail connectivity between Tripura and the rest of the country in the last few years.

The BJP-led alliance has been ruling the state since 2018.

On the appointment letter distribution, Shah said that the Manik Saha-led government in Tripura has completed a recruitment drive for 2,806 posts of multi-tasking staff (Group-D) without any discrimination. PTI PS ACD