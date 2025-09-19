Tripura opp unhappy with no business in Assembly on Sep 22 ‘due to PM’ visit’

Agartala, Sep 19 (PTI) Legislators of Tripura’s opposition members on Friday expressed dismay as no business was listed in the Assembly for September 22, apparently because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state.

Modi is scheduled to visit Udaipur in Gomati district on that day to inaugurate the redeveloped Tripureswari temple.

Senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman claimed that adequate days are not generally available to discuss issues related to public interest.

“This time too, there will be no House (business) on Monday, even though it is a working day. People know the reason that the Prime Minister is coming to inaugurate the redeveloped Tripureswari temple on that day. It means the Prime Minister’s visit is more important than the people’s interests. The PM is a priority for the ruling party,” he said.

Roy Barman urged the treasury bench to let the House function as usual on Monday.

Supporting Roy Barman’s view, Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury of the CPI(M) said, “No House on Monday because of the Prime Minister’s visit is not a good message to the people. It is normal that the PM will come and the ministers and MLAs will go there. But the Assembly session could be rescheduled according to the situation“.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath said Governor N Indrasena Reddy had convened the Assembly session much before the PMO confirmed the Prime Minister’s visit to the state.

“The Prime Minister, who is the head of the world’s largest party, is coming to the state. Naturally, the ministers, MLAs and people will go there. The business of the House was passed unanimously at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC)”, he said.

The next assembly session will be longer than the current one, "but our MLAs get tired in a five-day session", Nath said.