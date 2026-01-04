Tripura opposition leader demands job for family member of Dehradun murder victim

Agartala, Jan 4 (PTI) Leader of the opposition in Tripura Assembly, Jitendra Chaudhury, on Sunday demanded a government job for one of the family members of Anjel Chakma, who was murdered in Dehradun in December.

Chaudhury visited the victim’s house and criticised the handling of the case by Uttarakhand police.

"The way Uttarakhand police handled Anjel Chakma’s murder is a serious matter. The cops had initially lodged a case under a relatively less stringent section despite the fact that he was grievously stabbed," he told reporters.

Anjel, a resident of Machmara in Tripura's Unakoti district, was stabbed after he allegedly objected to racial slur at Dehradun on December 9 and later he succumbed to his injuries on December 26.

He also cited claims by Tarun Prasad Chakma, Anjel’s father, that the young man might have survived had proper treatment been provided at the hospital.

Chaudhury urged the Tripura government to request Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to arrange a government job for Anjel's family.

"Money is not the price of Anjel Chakma who was studying MBA in Dehradun. I urge the Tripura government to request the Uttarakhand CM for a government job to a member of Anjel's family because his father, who is a serving BSF jawan, is scheduled to retire next year", he said.

The Uttarakhand government has paid Rs 4.12 lakh while Tripura government extended a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh and the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) handed over a cheque of Rs. 3 lakh to Anjel's family. PTI PS MNB