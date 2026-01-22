Tripura opposition leader demands SIT probe into Jan 10 Shimultala violence

Agartala, Jan 22 (PTI) Leader of the opposition in Tripura Assembly, Jitendra Chaudhury, on Thursday demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a senior police officer to ensure exemplary punishment for those involved in the Shimultala violence.

Around 15 families were affected after clashes broke out between two groups over collection of subscription for a festival at Shimultala within Fatikroy police station area in Unakoti district on January 10. At least six persons were injured in the incident.

At a press conference, Chaudhury said he met Chief Secretary JK Sinha and requested him to restore normalcy at Shimultala "I demanded the formation of a SIT under a senior police officer so that the perpetrators are booked and exemplary punishment is awarded", he said.

Chaudhury also urged Sinha to set up a temporary police camp at Shimultala, claiming that almost all the youths have left their houses because of fear.

"All the victim families should be given financial assistance so that they could resume their livelihood because almost all the sources of income such as tractors, trucks and two-wheelers were burnt by the attackers", Chaudhury claimed.

Alleging that police have arrested innocent youths following the incident, Chaudhury demanded their immediate release.

Chaudhury also slammed Chief Minister Manik Saha for not visiting the affected families even as he visited Unakoti district to attend a programme of the Darlong tribe.

"When Shimultala was burning, the CM was leading a roadshow in North Tripura (adjacent to Unakoti district) but did not visit the area. Later, he went to Unakoti district to attend an event of the Darlong tribe but did not visit the affected village", he alleged. PTI PS MNB