Tripura opposition leader slams BJP government for failing to fill up vacant posts

Agartala, Jan 11 (PTI) Tripura opposition leader Jitendra Chaudhury on Saturday slammed the BJP-led coalition government for failing to fill up the vacant posts in its departments.

While addressing a rally organised by the CPI(M)’s tribal wing Tripura Rajya Ganamukti Parisad (GMP), he said the number of government employees in Tripura has been reduced by 56,000 during the BJP rule.

"The BJP had promised to clear a proposal to fill up 50,000 posts in the government sector in the first cabinet meeting, if the party was voted to power," Chaudhury said.

"It also promised 7 lakh employment generation in the five years. Now, the number of employees in the government sector has reduced by 56,000 from March 2018 to March 2024,” he said.

Chaudhury also lamented over the BJP lawmakers’ allegation of fomenting unemployed youth against the government by raising a ‘motion’ in the Assembly on Friday.

"When we raised a motion in the Assembly over employment, the treasury bench members blamed us for fomenting the youth! We want the government to fill up vacant posts in the government sector to address the unemployment problem," he said.

Chaudhury also strongly demanded the holding of elections to the Village Committee in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) at the earliest.

"There has been no election in the village committees for the past four years citing different reasons by the state government. During the Left Front regime, development used to take place in village committee areas despite insurgency. Now, the development has become a standstill in tribal council areas," he said.

Later, a five-member delegation of GMP, headed by its state president Naresh Jamatia met Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu at Raj Bhavan and submitted a six-point charter of demands.

The demands include immediate elections in village committees and implementation of ST reservation in the government sector. PTI PS SBN SBN