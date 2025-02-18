Tripura opposition MLAs skip meeting on centrally sponsored schemes

Agartala, Feb 18 (PTI) Tripura opposition MLAs on Tuesday boycotted a review meeting on centrally sponsored schemes held at West Tripura District Magistrate’s conference hall.
However, all BJP MLAs from the district attended the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting chaired by West Tripura MP Biplab Kumar Deb.
Responding to the absence of Congress and CPI(M) legislators, Deb remarked, "They didn’t attend the important district-level review meeting on nearly 47 central government-sponsored schemes. They are a different species and are on the verge of extinction." He added, "By sheer luck, the CPI(M) managed to win two or three Assembly seats with Congress’s help. But due to their unconstitutional attitude, they will eventually disappear." Senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman ridiculed the meeting, questioning its effectiveness.
"How can he (Biplab Kumar Deb) show 'disha' (direction) when he himself is 'dishaheen' (aimless)?" he quipped.
"These meetings do not facilitate any meaningful discussion. There's no point in attending just for refreshments. I don’t waste my time on such meetings," Roy Barman added.
CPI(M) legislator Nayan Sarkar cited urgent constituency work in Bamutia as reason for his absence.
He alleged that BJP leaders were obstructing the execution of projects under the MLA Area Development Fund (MLAADF) in his constituency.
"They (BJP) are not allowing us to execute works under MLAADF in my home constituency. I have written to the chief secretary and the district magistrate about it but no action has been taken. The genuine poor people are deprived of government benefits", he claimed.
Meanwhile, Congress MLA Gopal Chandra Roy said he skipped the meeting because the authorities had not provided him with the agenda beforehand. PTI PS MNB