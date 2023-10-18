Tripura organising programmes to inculcate feeling of patriotism: CM

Agartala, Oct 18 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said the state has been successfully carrying out various programmes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inculcate feeling of patriotism among people.

"Be it Har Ghar Tiranga, Simanta Gram Kranti Veero Ka Naam or Meri Maati, Mere Desh, all the programmes are a hit among people of our state", he said during a programme here.

"The Simanta Gram Kranti Veero Ka Naam programme, which was successfully held across the state, was the right step to pay respects to our freedom fighters," he said. PTI PS MNB