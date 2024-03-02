Tripura pact significant for strengthening social harmony: Himanta

Guwahati, Mar 2 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the tripartite agreement signed to bring a lasting solution to the problems of Tripura's indigenous people is a significant step in strengthening social harmony.

Earlier in the day, the tripartite agreement between TIPRA Motha and the governments of Tripura and India was signed in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Extending gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for their steadfast support and continued guidance in steering North East towards peace, harmony and progress," Sarma wrote on X.

"Today's tripartite agreement marks a significant milestone in strengthening social harmony in Tripura," he added.

Under the pact, it was agreed to amicably resolve all issues of the indigenous people of Tripura related to history, land and political rights, economic development, identity, culture and language, according to an official statement.

Shah said that with the signing of the agreement, the government has respected history, corrected past wrongs and accepted the present reality to proceed towards a brighter future.

The tripartite agreement between Tripura Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance, popularly known as TIPRA Motha, and the state and central governments was signed at North Block in New Delhi.

The home minister said no one can change history but everyone can learn from their past mistakes and move ahead.

He said the TIPRA Motha and all tribal parties have played a constructive role and the BJP government in Tripura also worked sincerely towards this agreement. PTI SSG BDC