Tripura performing well in implementation of rural schemes: Minister

Agartala, Jan 9 (PTI) Union minister Kapil M Patil lauded Tripura for its implementation of different rural schemes, noting that gram panchayats and block development offices have coordinated well in extending benefits to people.

Patil, who is on a two-day visit to the northeastern state, held a review meeting of the panchayat department on the implementation of various centrally sponsored schemes.

“Tripura has performed well in the implementation of MGNREGA, PMAY (G) and schemes meant for drinking water, sanitation and electricity. The gram panchayats and block development offices have been working together to provide benefits to people,” the Minister of State for Panchayati Raj said on Monday.

He said that Tripura was sanctioned 4.12 lakhs houses the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin, of which 3.15 lakh houses have already been completed.

Under MGNREGA, Patil said the state has generated 18.71 crore person days during the last five years.

Patil also stated that property cards will soon be issued under the Swamitva scheme.

“Tripura has completed all the ground work to implement the scheme,” he told reporters. PTI PS RBT