Tripura Police arrests Myanmarese national staying illegally in Agartala

Agartala, Feb 7 (PTI) Tripura Police on Saturday arrested a Myanmarese national for illegally staying in Hapania area here without any valid documents, an officer said.

The accused, identified as Kabil Anam, had been residing in the area for the past two months without valid documents, police said.

Acting on a specific tip-off, a team from Amtali police station conducted a raid and detained him from Hapania area.

A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the law, and an investigation has been started, the officer said.

Officer-in-Charge of Amtali Police Station, Paritosh Das, said further details would emerge during the course of the investigation. PTI JOY RG