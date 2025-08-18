Tripura: Power supply at Teliamura railway traction sub-station commissioned

Agartala, Aug 18 (PTI) Tripura's railway infrastructure has been strengthened with the commissioning of power supply to the Teliamura traction sub-station in Khowai district, as the move will facilitate electric train services in the area, an official said on Monday.

Notably, the Udaipur railway traction sub-station in Gomati district was commissioned on Sunday to pave the way for introducing electric train services, he said.

The Northeastern Frontier Railway (NFR) plans to introduce electric trains in Tripura, replacing diesel-run train services.

"Teliamura railway station in Khowai district has now been brought under the ambit of electrified train operations. The Teliamura railway sub-station was successfully commissioned in the presence of railway officials," Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL)'s managing director Biswajit Bose said.

The successful implementation of the project will significantly enhance the efficiency and reliability of train services in the northeastern state, he said.

"Apart from facilitating smooth train services, the project is also expected to strengthen power supply stability in Teliamura and its adjoining areas, benefiting both commuters and residents," Bose said.

The initiative is part of the Centre's broader mission to expand electrified railway connectivity across the country.

"The gradual establishment of traction sub-stations in Tripura is expected to boost transport infrastructure, reduce operational costs and lower carbon emissions, contributing to a more sustainable development," he said.

TSECL's deputy general manager Kamal Krishna Das, senior manager Utpal Kar and railway official PC Meena were present at the programme. PTI PS BDC