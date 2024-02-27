Tripura: Pradyot urges indigenous people to join his fast unto death

Agartala, Feb 7 (PTI) Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma urged people of the state's indigenous community to join his 'fast unto death' that would begin on Wednesday, demanding a "constitutional solution" to secure their future.

Speaking to reporters, Debbarma said he does not want people who have settled in Tripura "to go back", but it will be difficult if "infiltration" continues in the small state.

"I always consider that community is more important than any political party. If the Centre gives something in response to our movement, it will benefit not only Tipra Motha supporters but all Tiprasa people. About 90 per cent of the indigenous people are landless. I want our community to get their problems addressed by the Centre," he said.

"I am ailing and will not survive long. I have no family. I want to safeguard the interest of the Tiprasa people before I leave. That's why I appeal all the Tiprasa people to come and support the fast undo death, irrespective of their political colours," he added.

Debbarma would start the fast in West Tripura's Hatai Katar area, around 25 km from state capital Agartala.

"We are not against anyone. We are not asking those who settled in the state to go back, but it will be difficult if the infiltration continues in the small state. The Government of India must understand 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' is not possible by ignoring the aspirations of the indigenous people," he said.

Asked what is the exact demand of his fast, Debbarma said, "The Centre has to start discussion to save the future of the Tiprsa people living in the northeastern state, and this too has to be officially by the officials and not by any political party." Debbarama met state Cooperative Minister Sukla Charan Noatia, who belongs to BJP ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), on Monday night and urged him to join the movement.

Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury said proper security arrangements will be made at Hatai Katar to maintain the law and order situation. PTI PS SOM