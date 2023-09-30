Tripura: Pradyot urges Tipra Motha leaders to make Sep 30 bandh a success

Agartala, Sep 29 (PTI) Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Friday urged party leaders to observe the proposed September 30 bandh in the tribal district council area peacefully and make it a success.

Advertisment

The regional party called the 12-hour bandh in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council on Saturday, demanding an early constitutional solution to the problem of the indigenous people.

"I appeal to party MLAs, executive members and MDCs of TTAADC to be on the ground to make the bandh a total success in order to send a strong message to Delhi. I want to see all the warriors of Tiprasa on the ground in order to remain connected with the people," he said on social media.

"For the past 76 years, injustice has been done to the sons of soil by depriving them of rights to land, politics, and the economy. We have waited for long but now we want our rights to be recognised," he said.

Advertisment

Stating that the bandh should not be seen as politics, the royal scion said it has been called to send a strong message to Delhi that "Tiprasa people are united and raise voices for their rights".

Debbarma also criticised the CPI(M) for opposing the bandh called by the regional party.

"The people, who came and urged me not to field candidates in Boxanagar and Dhanpur assembly by-elections, are opposing bandh called by Tipra Motha! They had projected Manik Sarkar (ex-CM) as the poorest chief minister but did not say why he had not done anything for the Tiprasa people? They had ruled the state for 25 years but kept the Tiprasa people most underdeveloped in the northeast, he alleged.

Advertisment

Security has been alerted in the tribal council areas to maintain peace during the bandh.

"All the district SPs were asked to enhance security measures to maintain pace during the bandh. Additional companies of CRPF and TSR jawans have been deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

"We are also in talks with the leaders of Tipra Motha to ensure peace", Asst Inspector General (AIG), Law & Order Jyotishman Das Chowdhury said. PTI PS BDC