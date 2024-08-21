Tripura rains: Kharge, Rahul urge Centre, state govt to put relief, rehabilitation measures in place

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi expressed deep concern on Wednesday over the flood situation caused by heavy rainfall in Tripura and urged the Centre and the state government to put in place immediate relief-and-rehabilitation measures.

They also urged Congress leaders and workers to provide all possible assistance to the people in distress.

"Deeply concerned about the flood situation caused by heavy rainfall in Tripura where many people have lost their lives, and about 5,600 families have sought refuge in relief camps. Our deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved. They must be provided compensation at the earliest," Kharge said in a post on X.

The central and state governments must put in place immediate relief-and-rehabilitation measures, he said.

"More NDRF and SDRF teams must be deployed in the flood-affected areas. Food and medical help must be urgently provided. I urge the Congress leaders and workers to provide all possible assistance to the people in distress," Kharge said.

Gandhi said his thoughts are with his brothers and sisters in Tripura, who have been forced to seek refuge in relief camps due to the devastating floods caused by relentless rains and landslides.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. It is crucial that both the Union and state governments urgently implement a comprehensive action plan to accelerate rescue and rehabilitation efforts, and ensure adequate compensation for those affected," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said in a Facebook post.

"I strongly urge Congress leaders and workers to offer their full support in any way possible. Please take care, everyone. We stand with you in this challenging time," Gandhi said.

At least seven people, including three members of a family, were killed while two villagers went missing after landslides triggered by incessant rains occurred at three to four places in Tripura, a senior official said on Tuesday.

While five deaths were reported from South Tripura district, one casualty each was reported from Gomati and Khowai districts, Revenue Department Secretary Brijesh Pandey said. A number of areas were waterlogged as the northeastern state was lashed by heavy rains since Sunday. PTI ASK RC