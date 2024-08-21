Tripura rains: Kharge urges Centre, state govt to put relief, rehabilitation measures in place

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the flood situation caused by heavy rainfall in Tripura and urged the Centre and the state government to put in place immediate relief and rehabilitation measures.

He also urged Congress leaders and workers to provide all possible assistance to the people in distress.

"Deeply concerned about the flood situation caused by heavy rainfall in Tripura where many people have lost their lives, and about 5,600 families have sought refuge in relief camps. Our deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved. They must be provided compensation at the earliest," Kharge said in a post on X.

The central and the state governments must put in place immediate relief and rehabilitation measures, he said.

"More NDRF and SDRF teams must be deployed in the flood-affected areas. Food and medical help must be urgently provided. I urge the Congress leaders and workers to provide all possible assistance to the people in distress," the Congress chief said.

At least seven people, including three members of a family, were killed while two villagers went missing after landslides triggered by incessant rains occurred at three to four places in Tripura, a senior official said on Tuesday.

While five deaths were reported from South Tripura district, one casualty each happened in Gomati and Khowai districts, Revenue Department Secretary Brijesh Pandey said. A number of areas were waterlogged as the state was lashed by heavy rain since Sunday. PTI ASK RHL