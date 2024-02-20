Tripura: Rape survivor lodges police complaint against judge alleging sexual abuse

Agartala, Feb 20 (PTI) A 27-year-old rape survivor has lodged a police complaint against a first class judicial magistrate alleging she was sexually abused by the judge during the recording of her statement.

The woman's husband had earlier lodged a complaint with the additional district and sessions judge at Kamalpur in Dhalai district, following which a three-member committee launched an investigation into the matter.

In the wake of the allegation, the accused judge has been transferred to Agartala High Court and kept on compulsory waiting for further posting, a notification issued by Registrar General of the high court, Vishwajit Pandey, stated on Monday.

Dhalai Superintendent of Police Avinash Rai told PTI on Tuesday, "We have received a sexual abuse complaint at Kamalpur police station against a judge on Monday night. However, no FIR has been lodged yet. Since the matter is sensitive, the police have referred it to the high court to take legal action." Based on the earlier complaint with the additional district and sessions judge, a three-member committee headed by District and Sessions Judge at Ambassa, Gautam Sarkar, started an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, in view of the allegations, the accused was transferred to the high court and kept on compulsory waiting, while Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate Madhumita Biswas was given additional charge of the first class judicial magistrate, the notification issued by the registrar general stated.

In the previous complaint with the additional district and sessions judge, it was alleged that the woman was groped by the accused first class judicial magistrate during the recording of her statement at his chamber on February 16. PTI PS ACD