Tripura recorded lowest crime rate in two decades in 2025: CM

Agartala, Feb 25 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday asserted that the northeastern state recorded the “lowest crime rate” in two decades in 2025, with an 8 per cent fall in criminal cases compared to 2024.

Addressing the police week day parade, Saha said the number of cases registered with the police reduced from 4,033 in 2024 to 3,698 in 2025.

“It is straightway an 8.30 per cent fall, the lowest in the past two decades in the state. The credit must go to the state police and other law enforcement agencies,” he said.

Saha also highlighted the decrease in cases of crimes against women in Tripura.

“The state also witnessed 8.14 per cent fall in crimes against women in 2025 compared to 2024. It shows that the police are working relentlessly to uphold the dignity of women,” the CM asserted.

He said the police have adopted a zero tolerance policy towards drug menace, as a result of which the number of cases under the NDPS Act increased by 11.60 per cent in 2025 compared to 2024.

Saha also said the state police is playing an active role in curbing infiltration in the state, which shares an 856-km border with Bangladesh.

“As many as 576 infiltrators, and 102 people who allegedly assisted illegal infiltration were arrested last year,” the chief minister said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented a roadmap to handle cyber crimes effectively, and steps have been initiated by the police in this direction,” Saha said.

DGP Anurag said the overall law and order situation in the state improved in 2025. PTI PS RBT