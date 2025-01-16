Tripura recorded steep decline in crimes last year: CM

Agartala, Jan 16 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said the state recorded a steep decline in crimes last year.

Addressing the Police Week 2025 function, Saha said maintaining law and order is the top priority of his government.

"While crimes against properties have declined by 45 per cent in 2024 as compared to 2023, crimes against body reduced by 38 per cent, crimes related to attacks dwindled by 37 per cent and crimes against women reduced by 55 per cent," he said.

"The statistics show the true picture of the state's overall law and order situation," he added.

The CM lauded the police and other law enforcement agencies for successfully undertaking anti-drug operations across the state.

"A total of 2,697 people were arrested in connection with 1,665 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases registered in the state during the last three years. The government is committed to making the state drug-free," he said.

The state also successfully ended the decades-old insurgency in 2024 with the surrender of 1,176 insurgents of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), Saha said.

"This has made the northeastern state insurgency-free," he said.

The CM called upon the state's police personnel to gain people's faith.

Speaking at the function, DGP Amitabh Ranjan said the process has been initiated to provide health insurance coverage to the police personnel. PTI PS SOM