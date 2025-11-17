Tripura revises target to make 1.35 lakh women 'Lakhpati Didis' in current fiscal

Agartala, Nov 17 (PTI) The Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) has revised its target to make 1.35 lakh women 'Lakhpati Didis' during the current financial year, an official said on Monday.

The decision was taken at a state-level steering committee meeting held at the civil secretariat under the chairmanship of state Rural Development Department Secretary Abhishek Singh on November 15.

Tarit Kanti Chakma, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM), an initiative of the Rural Development Department, said that the target to make 1.08 lakh women 'Lakhpati Didis' has been achieved, and hence, the target has been revised to 1.35 lakh.

Necessary initiatives will be taken and the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) will be informed, he said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha on October 25 disbursed Rs 100 crore to 1,00,000 'Lakhpati Didis' to augment their activities, he said, adding that South Tripura district has the maximum number of 'Lakhpati Didis' at 21,898.

A 'Lakhpati Didi' is a self-help group member with an annual household income exceeding Rs 1 lakh. It is a central government initiative with the objective of improving the livelihoods of poor rural households in the country. PTI PS ACD