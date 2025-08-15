Tripura rights body asks govt to put off joining of doctors who scored below 30 in recruitment exam

Agartala, Aug 15 (PTI) The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has recommended that the state's Health and Family Welfare Department keep in abeyance the appointment of those medical officers, who secured 30 or less in the recruitment examinations out of the total marks of 100.

On August 13, the Tripura Public Service Commission (TSPC) published a list of 216 suitable candidates for the post of General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs). Sharing the list of candidates on his Facebook page, Chief Minister Manik Saha congratulated them.

According to media reports, among those 216 selected candidates, several obtained very low marks such as 14, 19, 20 and 21 out of 100, THRC Chairman Justice (Rtd) Arindam Lodh said in an order, and sought reports from the TSPC and the Health and Family Welfare Department.

"Right to appropriate healthcare of citizens comes under the purview of fundamental rights as enshrined under Article 27 of the constitution of India. If TPSC recommends the names of candidates who secured less than 30 out of 100, it means playing with the life of the citizens of the state which is not expected from a benevolent organization like TPSC," he observed.

In view of this, the commission is worried about the future prospect of the health services which the state government is obligated to provide to the people, the THRC chief said.

"Considering larger public interest in Tripura, the commission thinks it appropriate to recommend that appointment of those medical officers who secured 30 or less than 30 shall be kept in abeyance until further order," Justice (Rtd) Lodh said in the order passed on August 14.

The commission also sought a report from Health and Family Welfare Department director and from the TPSS Secretary in this regard. The reports would have to be submitted by August 26. PTI PS NN