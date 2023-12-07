Tripura: Salaries of 8 police personnel 'held up' for not achieving target of disposing of cases

Agartala: Salaries of eight police personnel in Tripura's Sepahijala district have been "held up" for failing to fulfil the target of disposing of cases, an official said on Thursday.

Five sub-inspectors (SIs) and three assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), posted in the Bishalgarh police station, failed to achieve the target of disposing of cases over the last three months, prompting the action, he said.

In an order, Superintendent of Police BJ Reddy said the salaries have "hereby kept as held up for negligence in case disposal and violating the order of the superiors consistently".

They were given a target of 18 cases but they disposed of only three cases, he said.

Among these cases were murders, rapes and trafficking of drugs, officials said.

Sepahiajal, which shares a border with Bangladesh, reports a relatively higher number of crimes that include smuggling, and human and drug trafficking.

"Taking disciplinary action against any police personnel is normal but eight in a particular police station is rare," Assistant Inspector General (AIG - Law and Order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury said.

"The state police has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards crimes," he said.