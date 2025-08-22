Tripura seeks to become Rs 10 lakh crore economy by 2047, says CM

Agartala, Aug 22 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Friday said the BJP-led coalition government wants the state to become a Rs 10.38 lakh crore economy by 2047, when the nation completes 100 years of independence.

Officials said that in 2024, Tripura was a Rs 83,000 crore economy.

"Tripura is the first North Eastern state to formally unveil the vision document that charts a future roadmap for the entire state for the next 22 years," he said after unveiling Viksit Tripura-2047 at a programme here.

The chief minister said it outlined the vision of the government on how the state will look like when the country will celebrate 100 years of Independence.

"In the last seven years, Tripura has emerged as one of the front-runner states in all major parameters of development. Be it industrialisation or use of new technologies or bringing positive reforms in governance; the state has set a benchmark," he said.

Saha said, "We have set a target to become a Rs 10.38 lakh crore economy by 2047. The NITI Aayog has acknowledged the growth and progress..

In the fiscal year 2023-2024, Tripura's GSDP recorded a 14.21 per cent rise, he said, adding that in terms of GSDP and per capita income, the state is the second best in the North East.

Giving credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Act East policy, the chief minister said it has changed the way of governance.

“Earlier, we had been moving ahead, but without a definite goal. Today, the development is time-bound, transparent and forward moving towards the right destination," he said.

Saha said Tripura has emerged as the only state that has its own universal health programme - CM-JAY.

"Taking a cue from PMJAY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana), we launched a similar state-sponsored scheme for those who had not been covered under the central scheme. It has a cap of Rs 5 lakh, but the coverage of the population is wide," he said.

The chief minister said that as far as he knows, no other state has such a scheme. PTI PS NN