Tripura sees sharp decline in crime, major gains in anti-drug operations: CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Aug 15 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said the state has witnessed a sharp decline in crime rate since 2023 and witnessed significant success in the fight against drugs.

Addressing the Independence Day function at the Assam Rifles Ground here, the CM asserted that the state has also taken significant initiatives in boosting tourism besides addressing the unemployment issue.

"Tripura recorded a 19.4 per cent decrease in crimes in 2024 compared to 2023. It further dipped by 12.35 per cent in the first five months of this year compared to the same period in 2024," Saha said.

He said the state reports 110 crime cases per lakh population, far below the national average of 422.

Saha asserted that the state's law-enforcement agencies have achieved success in the fight against drugs.

"There has been a 106 per cent increase in the seizure of drugs and other narcotic substances in 2024 compared to the previous year. In terms of drug destruction, the state registered a 132 per cent rise," he added.

The CM also emphasised police’s role in border security.

"The state police acts as the second line of defence along the international border with Bangladesh, assisting the BSF. They are not only arresting illegal immigrants, but have also begun cracking down on those aiding cross-border infiltration," he added.

The CM said the government has taken several initiatives to boost the tourism sector.

"Revamp projects are underway at Kasba Kalibari, Chaturdash Devta Temple, Chhibimura, Amar Sagar, and Fatik Sagar, with funding of Rs 179.72 crore from the Asian Development Bank," he said.

Saha said his government was also working to address the unemployment problem.

"A total of 19,765 regular posts in different government departments have been filled since 2018. As many as 23 job fairs have been organised in the past year," he said.

Asserting that the government has been working for the overall development of the tribal people, Saha said several externally aided schemes are being implemented to uplift their socio-economic condition.

"To ensure the overall development of the tribal population, a World Bank-aided project worth Rs 1,400 crore is being implemented in the state," he said.

In a different function, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Asish Kumar Saha paid tributes to freedom fighters.

"The BJP and RSS, which had no role in the freedom struggle, are trying to undermine the pride associated with the national flag. Under the three-day ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’, we now find flags in dustbins and drains. This is a direct insult to the flag and an attempt to diminish its sanctity," he said.

"We are fighting to safeguard our hard-earned Constitution," he added.

Leader of the opposition in the Assembly, Jitendra Chadhury, hoisted the national flag at CPI(M) state headquarters at Melarmath on the occasion of the country's 79th Independence Day.

"We paid tribute to the freedom fighters who made the ultimate sacrifice. They fought for a dream — a nation of equal rights and opportunities for all, regardless of caste, creed, or religion. Sadly, that dream remains unfulfilled," Choudhury said.