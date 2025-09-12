Tripura sets eye on self-sufficiency in potato production

Agartala, Sep 12 (PTI) Tripura has set a target to become self-reliant in both potato and potato seed production by the 2029-30 financial year, Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Friday.

Currently, the northeastern state produces 1.46 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of potatoes annually against a demand of 1.55 lakh MT, with an average yield of 19.16 MT per hectare, he said.

"The Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare department had signed an agreement with International Potato Centre (IPC), Lima (Peru), to increase potato production. We have distributed Epical Rooted Cutting (ERC) potato seeds to 104 farmers in 2023, 402 farmers in 2024 and 4,000 farmers in 2025", he added.

Nath said the IPC has extended technological support to the department for successfully implementation of use of ERC on fields.

The use of ERC technology has significantly improved yields, Nath claimed.

"After adopting the ERC method, the yield has increased from an average of 19.16 MT per hectare to 52–60 MT per hectare," he said.

Altogether 23,746 farmers cultivate potato in 7,622 hectares in the northeastern state.

"Impressed by the huge production, director general of International Potato Centre, Simon Heck, and country manager, Niroj Sharma, arrived here on Thursday. Heck visited Nagicherra Agriculture Research Centre in West Tripura and also interacted with farmers. He also met me", the minister said. PTI PS MNB