Tripura setting new milestone in development, says Telangana Guv

Agartala, Aug 10 (PTI) Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said on Saturday that the Tripura government has set a new milestone on the development front by reaching out to the last-mile people.

"The Tripura government has brought money from the World Bank for the development of the tribal people for the first time. The northeastern state is witnessing all-round development from infrastructure to road connectivity to the welfare of last-mile people since 2018," he said after receiving a civic reception for being appointed the Governor of Telangana at Mandwai in West Tripura district.

It took 75 five years for a son of soil from a tribal community to become governor of a state. It is not only an honour for me but also for the people of the state, Dev Varma said.

"This is for the first time that President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi picked a tribal person as a governor for a big state like Telangana. I thanked both of them for this," he said.

Asserting that he is the ambassador of Telangana, the former deputy chief minister of Tripura said he will do his best to share the best practices of both states Telangana and Tripura.

"I am the ambassador of Telangana although I belong to Tripura. Like my home state, tribals reside in Telangana as well," he said.

Dev Varma said following the successful implementation of the bio village-2.0 programme, a project to ensure sustainable livelihood and food security, it may be implemented in Telangana.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, while speaking on the occasion, hailed Dev Verma for his contribution as the deputy chief minister of Tripura from 2018 to 2023.

"As the deputy chief minister, he used to oversee the departments like finance, power, rural development and science & technology," he said.