Tripura signs MoA with Tata Technologies Ltd for upgradation of 19 ITIs

Agartala, Nov 20 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said the state government has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Tata Technologies Ltd on Wednesday to upgrade 19 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the northeastern state.

Of the Rs 683.27 crore upgradation plan, Tata Technologies Ltd will pay 86 per cent while the state government will pay the remaining 14 per cent. Besides, the state will separately spend Rs 107 crore to improve infrastructure in the existing ITIs. The upgradation plan will be implemented in five years.

"After intense discussion, the state government signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Tata Technologies Ltd today to upgrade the 19 ITIs operating under the Industries and Commerce department. This is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wish to acquire skill", he told reporters.

Saha said the ITIs have been offering old courses which have no job prospects nowadays and the pass-out students used to find it difficult to get jobs.

"Under the upgradation plan, the ITIs will offer new courses which have good job prospects not only in the country but also abroad. Another good side of the plan is that Tata Technologies will absorb the pass-out students of the ITIs in future because it requires skilled manpower", he said.

Terming the MoA as a milestone in honing skills, the chief minister said the new courses to be offered by the ITIs will attract the students who have lost faith in the old courses. PTI PS RG