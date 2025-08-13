Tripura signs Rs 1,119 crore deal with Hyderabad-based firm to set up 120 MW power plant

Agartala, Aug 13 (PTI): The Tripura Power Generation Ltd (TPGL) has signed a contract with Hyderabad-based engineering firm Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) to set up a 120 MW combined cycle gas turbine at Rokhia power plant in Sepahijala district, an official said on Wednesday.

Funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the project aims to enhance electricity generation without additional fuel gas consumption, utilising environmentally friendly technology to ensure affordable power to consumers.

"Through global e-tendering, Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has emerged as the lowest bidder, quoting Rs 1,119.30 crore. TPGL and MEIL have already signed a contract for the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) of the project", TPGL managing director Biswajit Basu told PTI.

The plant will feature a configuration of two gas turbines, two heat recovery steam generators and one steam turbine.

"A six-member delegation from MEIL and Siemens visited the Rokhia project site, accompanied by TPGL officials. The Siemens team assured that heat recovery steam generators (HRSGs) will play a crucial role in meeting both the base and peak load requirements of the state," Basu said.

Basu said, "Once operational, the Rokhia CCGT power plant will not only move Tripura closer to self-reliance in power generation, but will also set a groundbreaking precedent in the country's power technology landscape". PTI PS MNB