Tripura signs two MoUs with Patanjali for Rs 400 cr investment, to boost agri, forest produces

Agartala, Dec 16 (PTI) The Tripura government on Tuesday signed two MoUs with Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust for an investment of Rs 400 crore and to strengthen forest and agriculture-based value chains in the state, officials said.

Under the agreements, the Patanjali group will invest in the agriculture and forest sectors, with a focus on organic farming, value addition and sustainable utilisation of natural resources, they said.

The MoUs were signed between the state's industries and forest departments and Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust.

Chief Minister Manik Saha was also present at the function, the officials said.

Taking to social media, the chief minister said, "Thrilled to witness signing of MoUs between the government of Tripura and Patanjali Yogapeeth Trust, Uttarakhand, for collaboration and investment in multiple sectors of the state and agro forest value chain development." This partnership will bring new opportunities in various fields, he said.

"Looking forward to working with Patanjali Yogapeeth Trust to boost our state's economy and promote sustainable development", he wrote on Facebook.

Industries and Commerce Director Deepak Kumar signed on behalf of the department, while Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) R K Samal represented his department.

Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust was represented by its CEO and Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna.

Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, senior officials from various departments and representatives of the Patanjali group were also present at the event.

Balkrishna said Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust is keen to support Tripura's development across multiple sectors.

"The trust is willing to work in areas such as agriculture, religious tourism, information technology and skill development, and assured full cooperation to help develop Tripura as a model state in the years to come," he said. PTI PS BDC