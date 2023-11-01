Tripura: Six Bangladeshis arrested for illegally entering India

Agartala, Nov 1 (PTI) Six Bangladesh nationals were arrested at the MBB Airport here for allegedly illegally entering India, police said on Wednesday.

They were identified as Md Neel Islam (22), Ratan Rabidas (21), Md Joni Mia (18), Sifat Mia (20), Mehedi Jasan (20) and Swapan Mia (26), hailing from different parts of the neighbouring country.

The six persons were found roaming at the airport on Tuesday night, and they failed to provide valid documents when asked by the on-duty law enforcers to do so, Abhijit Mandal, officer-in-charge of Airport police station, said.

"The Bangladesh nationals were arrested for illegally entering Indian soil. Preliminary investigation found out that they were planning to go to Kolkata. Further probe is underway to ascertain who assisted them in crossing the international border," Mandal added. PTI PS ACD