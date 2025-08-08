Tripura Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen suffers brain stroke, emergency surgery underway

Agartala, Aug 8 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen has suffered a brain haemorrhage at Agartala railway station.

“Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Biswa Bandhu Sen, was travelling to Dharmanagar by train on Friday evening. While at Agartala railway station, he suddenly fell unconscious in the washroom,” the CM wrote on Facebook.

Sen, 72, was immediately shifted to Tripura Medical College (TMC), where medical examination revealed a brain haemorrhage, Saha said.

Doctors have advised immediate surgery, he added.

When contacted, Medical Super of TMC, Dr Jayanta Poddar said the Speaker has suffered a severe brain stroke and is undergoing emergency surgery at ILS Hospital in Agartala.

A team of doctors is monitoring the situation, he said. PTI PS RBT