Tripura State Rifles jawan awarded life term for killing two officers

Agartala, Dec 12 (PTI) A court in Tripura’s Sepahijala district on Tuesday sentenced a jawan of Tripura State Rifles (TSR), an armed force of the state, to life term for killing two of his officers two years ago.

Additional district and sessions judge Debasish Kar also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict Sukanta Das. In default, he would have to undergo imprisonment for one more year.

Rifleman Sukanta Das, posted at Konaban Gas Collecting Station (GCS) in Sepahijala district, turned violent on December 4, 2021, and opened fire at two officers - Subedar Marka Singh Jamatia and Nayak Subedar Kiran Kumar Jamatia - killing them on the spot.

After killing the two, he drove to Madhupur police station with his rifle and surrendered. The police investigated the case based on a complaint filed by TSR Commandant Rangadulal Debbarma.

TSR was raised on the pattern of the central armed police forces in the 1980s in view of the growing insurgency at that time. PTI PS NN