Tripura student killing shows 'disturbing rise' in hate in country, says Gehlot

Jaipur, Dec 29 (PTI) Senior Rajasthan Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot on Monday said the killing of Tripura student Anjel Chakma in Dehradun reflected a "disturbing rise" in hate in the country, and called for strict punishment for the culprits.

The student, Anjel Chakma (24), from Unakoti district of Tripura, was attacked by a group of six people when he objected to racial slurs hurled at him and his younger brother by them on December 9. Chakma succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on December 26.

Uttarakhand Police said preliminary medical reports show that Chakma suffered fatal spinal and head injuries in the assault.

In a post on X, Gehlot said the incident reflected a "disturbing rise" in hate and intolerance in the country.

The incident is heart-wrenching and a deep wound to the nation's social fabric. Increasing anger and hatred in the name of religion, region and identity is weakening the spirit of unity in diversity, the former chief minister said.

"Such incidents force us to question the direction in which the country is heading. We speak of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), but such behaviour towards our brothers and sisters from the northeast is unacceptable," he said.

Gehlot extended his condolences to Chakma's family and urged the Uttarakhand government to ensure strict punishment for the guilty so that it serves as a strong deterrent.

"We stand firmly with every citizen from the northeast," he said.

Pilot said it was deeply troubling to see how innocent lives are being taken away by hate mongers.

"What Anjel Chakma and his brother faced is inexcusable and unpardonable. His father, a BSF Head Constable, serves this country in the line of duty. Yet he and his family have to endure such horrid and shameful racial discrimination," he said.

The former deputy chief minister said the Chakma family's grievances must be addressed and the perpetrators of this crime should face the strictest punishment.

"Every citizen should be treated with dignity and protected from hate, yet intolerance and violence continue to threaten the fabric of our society," Pilot said.

Dehradun police has arrested five of the six accused involved in the attack on Chakma. One of them, Yagyaraj Awasthi, a resident of Kanchanpur district of Nepal, is absconding. PTI SDA DIV DIV