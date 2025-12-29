Tripura student's killing dangerous result of growing intolerance in society: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Dec 29 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the killing of the Tripura student in Uttarakhand's Dehradun was an outcome of the "extremely hateful and deplorable mindset" of divisive elements.

Reacting sharply to the incident, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the murder reflected the dangerous consequences of growing intolerance in the society.

A 24-year-old MBA student, Anjel Chakma from Nandannagar in West Tripura district, was attacked by a group of six people in Dehradun on December 9, when he objected to their racial slurs. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment on December 26.

In a statement issued from the Samajwadi Party headquarters, Yadav said, "A divisive mindset is taking lives every day and such elements, enjoying political patronage, are flourishing like poisonous weeds." He claimed that such negative forces posed a serious threat to the country, its unity and integrity.

Yadav said it was imperative for peace-loving and harmony-driven citizens to unite, identify such anti-social elements within the society and socially boycott them, warning that otherwise anyone could become a victim of such violence in future.

He appealed to the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the incident and ensure justice. PTI KIS RUK RUK