Tripura targets 500 kg more paddy production per hectare to achieve self-sufficiency

Agartala, Jun 13 (PTI) Tripura Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Friday said a target has been set to produce at least 500 kg more paddy per hectare to make the northeastern state self-sufficient in the cereal output during the kharif season.

Currently, Tripura, with 42.22 lakh population, needs 1.04 lakh MT more paddy to become self-sufficient, he said.

Of 58 blocks, only 30 have achieved self-sufficiency in paddy production.

"We have set a target to produce 500 kg more paddy per hectare in the coming Kharif season to attain self-sufficiency in the cereal production. If we achieve the target, farmers will be able to produce 100,000 MT additional paddy, and it will eventually make the state self-reliant," he told reporters.

Tripura has only 30 lakh kani of land for agricultural activities, and out of which, paddy is grown in only 15 lakh kani.

One kani is equal to approximately 0.405 hectares.

Claiming that the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Yatra had received an overwhelming response from farmers, he said the ministers, MLAs, other public representatives and agricultural scientists have reached 1.95 lakh cultivators during the fourteen-day drive.

"We had set a target to reach out to 1,32,00 farmers during the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Yatra, but ultimately 1,95,000 farmers have been covered.

Except Assam, no other northeastern states are matched with Tripura when it comes to participation of farmers, scientists and public representatives", he said.

At least 873 meetings with farmers were held during the outreach programme, he said, adding that "inputs from such interactions will be examined by scientists for better results in future".

"Most importantly, 66,809 women farmers joined the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Yatra in the state. Women are also showing interest in agriculture and the allied sector," he added. PTI PS BDC