Tripura targets to make 1 pc of population civil defence volunteers: CM

Agartala, Dec 6 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said a target has been set to make 1 per cent of the total population of the state civil defence volunteers in the coming days.

Speaking at the programme, he said that this year the parade of civil defence, Home Guard, 'Apda Mitra' and other volunteers has increased significantly compared to the previous years.

“We thank civil defence and Home Guard for their duties rendered during unforeseen events. Every year, Civil Defence and Home Guards Day is celebrated on December 6. This day is observed as a symbol of the selfless work and sacrifice of civil defence and Home Guards volunteers in dealing with disasters, along with upholding humanity,” he said.

Saha said that while the Civil Defence Act was enacted in India in 1968, it was recognised in Tripura in 1971.

“The civil defence had been under the control of the district magistrate of West Tripura. In 2019, it was handed over to the Home Department and in 2020, to the Revenue Department. After coming under the Revenue Department, civil defence activities in Tripura were expanded to all districts of the state in July 2021,” he said.

The chief minister said the state government has set a target to train civil defence volunteers equivalent to 1 per cent of the total population in the coming days.

“The Centre is implementing a project to enhance the skills of civil defence volunteers. About 3,000 civil defence volunteers will be trained by March 31, 2026,” he said.

Saha, who is also the Home Minister of the state, said that currently there are about 2,500 trained Apada Mitra (trained persons to assist administration in case of any disaster) volunteers in the state.

The CM also stated that the Director of the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation and Disaster Management has been nominated as the Director of Civil Defence in the state. “Currently, there are about 5,000 trained civil defence volunteers deployed across the state”, he said. PTI PS NN