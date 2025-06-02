Tripura tea estate to be developed as eco Tourism Park

Agartala, Jun 2 (PTI) The Tripura government has decided to develop Ludhua tea estate in South Tripura's Sabroom as an eco tourism spot as part of promoting tourism in a big way, an official said on Monday.

The tea estate raised in an area covering 22 acres of land produces substantial quality of tea including black and green tea.

State's Tourism minister Sushanta Chowdhury accompanied by Tourism director Prashant Badal Negi and former MLA Sankar Roy visited the tea estate on Monday and held a meeting with local officials.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Sabroom and Executive Engineer, Sunil Poddar were also present in the meeting.

"To promote tourism in a big way, the government has decided to develop it as an attractive eco-tourism park. For the first phase, a detailed project report amounting to Rs 32 crore has almost been prepared for the proposed eco tourism park", Negi told PTI.

He said a boating facility, cafeteria, ropeway on the slopes of the tea estate, footbridge, sitting arrangement, log huts and various medicinal plants will be included in the DPR.

Steps have been taken to take the state's tourism to a new height in the next two or three years, he said, adding the tourists will get all necessary facilities in the tourist spots.

Negi added the Ludhua tea estate will become a preferred tourist destination once the project is implemented. PTI PS RG