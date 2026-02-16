Tripura team in Himachal Pradesh to emulate homestay facilities

Agartala, Feb 16 (PTI) A team of Block Development Officers (BDOs) from Tripura was sent to Himachal Pradesh to emulate the homestay facilities for their implementation in the state’s tourist places, an official said on Monday.

The BDOs were sent by the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM).

“The TRLM had sent a team of 9 BDOs to Himachal Pradesh to emulate the homestay facilities, and workout a plan for the implementation in the tourist places of Tripura that includes Jampui Hills, Unakoti, Dumbur Lake, Chabimura, Kalajhari Hills, Matabari, Manu Bankul, Sepahijala and all in the emerging tourist destinations of the state,” the Mission said in a post on Facebook.

The state government has already unveiled a homestay policy to promote tourism in a big way.

“This is the first such initiative undertaken by the TRLM to promote homestay interventions in the upcoming days in the state. A total of more than Rs 70 crore is proposed in the budget of 2026-27 to the Ministry of Rural Development, which will focus on infrastructure of livelihoods, including the infrastructure of community-managed tourist facilities in the state”, it stated. PTI PS NN