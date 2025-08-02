Tripura teen allegedly driven out of home by parents for refusing marriage

Agartala, Aug 2 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly driven out of her home by her parents in Tripura's Sepahijala district after she refused to marry a 32-year-old man, a child rights activist said on Saturday.

The traumatised girl, allegedly tortured by her parents, was admitted to Bishalgarh hospital after she fell ill.

Sepahijala district, which borders Bangladesh, has emerged as the state's hotspot for child marriages, recording 103 cases in the past three months (April–June 2025) alone, according to official data.

"Based on reports, I rushed to Uttar Brajapur HS School on Saturday and enquired about the girl who was allegedly driven out of house by her parents. The report appeared true", chairperson of Tripura Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TCPCR), Jayanti Debbarma, told reporters.

Debbarma said, "I met the girl at Bishalgarh hospital and interacted with her to know her ordeal. The victim claimed that she along with her 10-year-old sister were driven out of the house by their father after she declined to get married with a 32-year youth of the same locality".

Expressing concern over attempts to get her married, Debbarma said the girl and her sister were compelled to take shelter in their grandmother's house where she fell ill.

"We will investigate the issue and legal action will be taken if their parents are found at fault. The TCPCR is planning to shift both girls to a government-run home or hostel", she said.

Contacted, District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Sonai Saha said a case will be registered against the parents under POSCO Act.

"The Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Sepahijala, has decided to send the girl to Sonamura boarding school once she is discharged from hospital," she said.

The parents of the girl could be immediately contacted. PTI PS MNB