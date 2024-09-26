Tripura: Tipra Motha chief urges Centre to expose Bangladesh for failing to protect minorities

Agartala, Sep 26 (PTI) Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Thursday urged the Centre to expose Bangladesh for its failure to protect minorities.

Addressing a solidarity rally in Sabroom, South Tripura, he said, "Since Sheikh Hasina was ousted, attacks on temples, churches, and properties of minorities in Bangladesh have become commonplace, systematically aiming to displace them." Debbarma emphasised that this pattern of violence against minorities has persisted for decades, noting, "The agenda is to systematically drive out minorities from their homeland and seize their properties." He urged the Indian government to bring this issue to international attention, particularly at the United Nations, to pressure Dhaka regarding the oppression of minorities.

"The government of India must take the issue to the United Nations and put pressure on Dhaka over the oppression of minorities", he said.

Expressing solidarity with those affected, he reassured the minorities across the border that Tiprasa people stand with them during these challenging times. PTI PS MNB