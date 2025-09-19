Tripura: Tipra Motha to raise Tiprasa accord, infiltration during Assembly session on Sep 23

Agartala, Sep 19 (PTI) The Tipra Motha Party (TMP), an ally in the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura, is set to raise two key issues — progress on the Tiprasa accord and infiltration — in the state Assembly on September 23.

The TMP had signed an agreement with the Centre and the state government ahead of last year’s Lok Sabha elections for the overall development of indigenous people in the northeastern state.

"Today, we had a meeting with Deputy Speaker Ramprasad Paul on the sidelines of the Assembly session, and he agreed to allow us to raise two of our most important issues — progress in Tiprasa accord and illegal infiltration in the northeastern state. We will raise these issues in the Assembly on Tuesday," TMP legislator Ranjit Debbarma told PTI.

Earlier, TMP legislature party leader and Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma told reporters that the party wanted answers from the government on what steps had been taken by the Centre and the state to implement the Tiprasa accord and on measures to check infiltration across the border.

"Many can ask why Tipra Motha, which is sharing power with the BJP, will ask questions from the government. We are a small part of the BJP-led coalition government with one cabinet minister and a state minister. Despite being part of the government, we don’t know many issues because of our small representation," he said.

The minister said people, especially the ‘Tiprasa’, wanted to know what their lawmakers were doing in the Assembly and whether their issues were being discussed.

"Asserting that Assembly is not a wrestling stage, I hope those in responsible positions will present a true picture on these two key issues in the House," he said.

Debbarma claimed that despite instructions from the Centre against infiltration, no reasonable action was seen in the northeastern state so far. PTI PS MNB