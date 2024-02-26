Tripura to be gateway to Southeast countries by using Chittagong Port: Manik Saha

Agartala, Feb 26 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said the northeastern state is going to be the gateway not only to Southeast Asian nations but to many other countries by using Chittagong Port in Bangladesh.

Dhaka has already allowed India to use its Chittagong Port through South Tripura's Sabroom sub-division and Maitri setu is set to be inaugurated for people's movement between two sides of the international border anytime, he said.

"Maitri setu built on Feni River has already been inaugurated and people's movement through the bridge will start any time. Once the bridge is made operational, the state will have direct access to Chittagong Port in Bangladesh. It will open new possibilities in business and trade through Chittagong Port", Saha said at the laying of the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Agartala railway station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 554 stations and inaugurated various projects across the country virtually.

"Not only South East Asian (SEA) nations, Tripura will have access to many countries by using Chittagong port and Bay of Bengal. The entire northeast will benefit from the proposed connectivity", he said.

Saha also highlighted the Indo-Bangla railway project connecting Bangladesh's Gangasagar station with Agartala railway station. "The trial run between Gangasagar and Agartala has already been carried out successfully. This will also benefit the people of the state", he said.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Social Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik also lauded the Modi government's achievement in the connectivity sector.

"The Prime Minister included three railway stations - Agartala, Kumarghat and Udaipur in the list of 544 Amrit Bharat station scheme to provide world-class facilities to the people. A sum of Rs 96.60 crore will be spent to redevelop three stations in the northeastern state", she said.

Bhoumika also said the Indo-Bangla rail link will be a game changer once the connectivity is made operational. "The 32-hour train journey from Agartala to Kolkata via Bangladesh will be completed in just 10 hours. It will boost trade, business and investment in the northeastern state", she added. PTI PS RG