Tripura to bring 6,500 hectares of land under organic farming by 2026-27: Official

Agartala, Jan 20 (PTI) The Tripura government has set a target to bring 6,500 hectares of land under organic farming by the 2026-27 financial year, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

Currently, organic farming is being practised on 18,161 hectares of land by over 17,000 farmers in the northeastern state.

“The prospect of organic farming in the northeastern states is immense. The Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) has introduced a mission organic value chain for the region. The project has been operational in the state since 2016," Tripura State Organic Farming Development Authority Mission Director Rajib Debbarma told PTI.

Farmers, who were practising farming traditionally in the hilly areas, have been encouraged to focus on organic cultivation to get a better price for their produce.

Advertisment

“The result is in our hands as the number of organic farmers has increased from 2,504 in 2017 to 17,412 in 2023. The number goes on because of better prospects in organic farming and premium price," he said.

Debbarma said the area under organic farming has also been expanded from 2,000 hectares in 2017 to 18,161 hectares in 2023.

“A target has been set to bring 6,500 hectares of land by 2026-27 under organic farming and 13 farmer producer companies (FPC) will be formed to boost the sector," he said.

Advertisment

According to Debbarma, the products, which are produced organically in the state, have witnessed substantial demand in the domestic market with higher prices but export to foreign countries needs proper certification by the competent authority.

"Till now, 37 tonnes of aromatic rice, 13 tonnes of ginger, 31 tonnes of turmeric and 362 tonnes of pineapple which are organically grown in Tripura, have been sold outside the state," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to inaugurate the two-day plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) here, emphasised organic farming in the region to harness its full potential. PTI PS BDC