Tripura to bring in 'best teachers' from outside to improve quality of education: CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Apr 11 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said the government was planning to bring in the "best available teachers" from outside the state to ensure quality education for students, especially in key subjects.

Addressing two separate programmes at Teliamura and Kalyanpur in Khowai district, the CM referred to Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy’s recent budget speech, in which a proposal was made to set up coaching centres in all subdivisions to improve academic support for students.

"The established teachers of the state may not join the coaching centres, but I have requested the Finance Minister to float tenders to bring the best teachers from outside the state to ensure quality education," Saha said.

"They will teach students subjects such as English, mathematics, physics and biology," he added.

The CM said there is no way to reduce the academic pressure on students unless alternative academic support is made available.

"It has been observed that students are rushing to private tuition classes on scooters, bikes or other means of transport, which adds to their stress. The proposed coaching centres will systematically teach the four key subjects," he added.

On infrastructure development, Saha announced the government’s plan to set up an examination hall at Hapania in West Tripura at a cost of Rs 15 crore, aimed at ensuring that students and job aspirants don’t need to travel outside the state to appear for various exams.

Acknowledging the shortage of teachers in state schools, the CM, who also holds the education portfolio, said steps are being taken to address the issue.

"We are taking initiatives to recruit more teachers to meet the shortage," he said.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, which has often criticised the government over the lack of employment opportunities, Saha said, "Over 17,000 regular posts have been filled during the BJP-led government’s tenure so far. More jobs will be given in the days to come." PTI PS MNB