Tripura to construct four 'elephant passes': Minister

Agartala, Mar 3 (PTI) Tripura Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma on Tuesday said the state government will construct four ‘elephant passes’ at Mungiakami in Khowai district for their free and safe movement.

Mungiakami, located on the foothills of the Atharamura range, has been designated as an elephant corridor. Two jumbos were killed after being hit by speeding trains in Mungiakami area in 2024.

“We are focusing on constructing at least four elephant passes at Mungiakami to ensure free and safe movement of elephant herd. The process is underway to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR),” he told reporters here.

More such facilities will be constructed if required, the minister said.

Underlining need to bring a scientific solution to man-animal conflict, Debbarma said the forest department will advocate for separate provision for protecting wild animals in case of big projects in future.

“We need to negotiate with the companies who undertake big projects, be it railways or roadways, for rehabilitation of villagers or animals to reduce conflict. The department has already taken up the issue with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change,” he said.

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated a workshop on ‘Human-Animal Interaction’.

“If the wild is affected, the whole ecological balance will be harmed,” the minister added. PTI PS RBT