Tripura to have another doppler radar by February for early weather forecast: Official

Agartala, Sep 27 (PTI) A doppler radar will be installed in South Tripura district's Belonia to strengthen the early weather warning system in the state, an official said on Saturday.

Currently, one such equipment is operational at the India Meteorological Department’s station here.

“The Centre has sanctioned a proposal to install a doppler radar at Belonia to strengthen the early weather warning system. It will be useful not only for the Belonia subdivision but also for the entire South Tripura district”, DM Muhammad Sajad told PTI.

He said a review meeting on the installation of doppler radar was held on Friday, and a team of officials visited a place where the equipment will be set up.

“During the meeting, various important points in connection with the installation of doppler radar at Belonia were discussed. The facility will play a crucial role in strengthening the early warning system, weather forecasting, and disaster preparedness in the district," he said.

Sajad said the district administration has set a target to install the equipment by next February so that it can be made operational before next year’s monsoon.

“Belonia was the worst affected by floods during the past two monsoons due to its proximity to the Bay of Bengal. The devastation caused immense loss to properties and standing crops. The deluge in Belonia is because of excessive rainfall. It will be beneficial to mitigate the loss once the new facility is put in place," he added. PTI PS BDC