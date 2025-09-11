Tripura to implement standardised school uniforms across all govt schools from next session

Agartala, Sep 11 (PTI) The Tripura government has decided to introduce standardised school uniforms for all state-run schools, including Vidyajyoti and PM-SHRI institutions, from the next academic session, a senior official said on Thursday.

"In pursuit of consistent standards and a unified identity across all government schools in the state, it has been decided to implement a standardised school uniform policy. The directive aims to ensure resemblance in uniforms among schools of the same category" an official notification issued on Wednesday said.

According to the notification, all Vidyajyoti Schools and all PM-SHRI Schools will have their own common uniform, while other government schools will have a separate prescribed uniform.

However, four schools — Shishu Bihar Higher Secondary School, Sukhamoy Higher Secondary School, Umakanta Academy and PM Shri Radha Kishore Institution — will be exempted from the new uniform directive.

It said, "All District Education Officers (DEOs) were instructed to direct the principals, vice-principals, headmasters, headmistresses, assistant headmasters/headmistresses, and teachers-in-charge (TICs) of all government schools under their jurisdiction to adopt the prescribed uniform colour and design for students of classes 1 to 12".

It added, "For the ongoing academic year only, schools are permitted to continue using existing uniforms alongside the new ones to facilitate a smooth transition, but it will be must from the coming academic year".

Under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, uniforms are centrally provided to students of specific categories from classes 1 to 8. The distribution of the newly prescribed uniforms for these categories has already commenced.

Contacted, director secondary education, NC Sharma on Thursday said a pair uniform will be given to each student free of cost.

"Earlier, we used to provide Rs 600 to each student for buying school uniforms in each academic session. There are reports of non-compliance of the guideline, which has prompted the government to provide dress to the students instead of cash", he said. PTI PS MNB