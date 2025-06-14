Tripura to launch 15-day tribal welfare programme

Agartala, Jun 14 (PTI) The Tripura government will launch a 15-day tribal welfare programme to provide basic services to tribal people, an official said on Saturday.

The programme 'Dharti Aabha Janbhagidari Abhiyan' will be inaugurated by Tribal Welfare minister Bikash Debbarma on Sunday, the official said.

Tribal Welfare Director Subhasish Das said district administrations will organise special camps in 392 revenue villages to provide Aadhaar cards, ration cards, caste certificates, permanent residential certificates, PM Ayushman cards, KCC and PM Kishan.

"To saturation level, there will be gram sabha to make the tribal villagers aware of various benefits of the government. A total of 25 programmes of 17 ministries will be implemented during the drive," he said.

Das said the Ministry of Tribal Welfare has already sanctioned Rs 80.99 crore to implement various projects - construction of new hostels, multi-purpose marketing centres and maintenance of existing hostels.

According to Das, Rs 42.37 crore has been sanctioned for providing electricity to 7,677 families and illumination of 512 public places.

He said the programme has been initiated as part of 'Dharti Aabha Janjatiya Gram Ukarsha Abhiyan' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October, last year.

The drive, mulled at uplifting socio-economic condition of the tribals, is being implemented in 63,843 villages of the country's 549 districts for five years starting from 2024-25. PTI PS RG