Tripura to lay underground power cable network in urban areas: Minister

Agartala, Jun 17 (PTI) The Tripura government will go for underground electricity cable networks in a few urban areas including Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) areas, said state Power minister Ratan Lal Nath.

The initiative is mulled to avoid power cuts in urban areas during the monsoon season.

"Tripura is cyclone prone. If a cyclone hits, it causes heavy damage to the over-ground electric transmission. To avoid power outages during monsoon season, we will go for underground cable laying in some urban areas," Nath told reporters on Sunday.

The areas which will be brought under the underground cable network include AMC( Agartala Municipal Corporation), Khumulwng in West district, Dharmanagar in North district and Udaipur in Gumati district.

The Power minister said Rs 2,010 crore will be required for laying of underground cable network in these areas and the government will borrow funds to implement the ambitious project in the next two and half years.

"The work of underground cable networks is difficult. We will borrow to undertake the plan and a company having expertise in underground cable laying will be engaged in the task," he said.

Nath said the Tripura State Electricity Corporation (TSECL) is contemplating to take action against those consumers who are using AC machines without taking extra load from the concerned authority.

"A section of people use freeze and AC machines without prior permission from the TSECL which often trigger power cuts during monsoon season. We are not against people using these electronic machines but they need to get their existing load by the competent authority," he said.

Nath appealed to electricity consumers to get 'extra load' checked by TSECL by next ten days or else the vigilance team will visit their houses and take legal action under the Central Electricity Act-2009. PTI PS RG